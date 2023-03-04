KCR should protect women in Telangana first, then demand Women Reservation Bill: BJP's NR Rao

Telangana BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Friday said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should protect women in his state before her daughter K Kavitha demanding women's reservation bill for the country.

N Ramchander Rao reacted to the statement of Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kavitha, daughter of Telangana CM KCR that she would hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on March 10 demanding the tabling of the Women's Reservation Bill in this session of Parliament.

"Let KCR protect women in the state first and then Kavitha speak of the women reservation bill in the Parliament," Rao told ANI.

NR Rao further stated that the condition of women in Telangana is pathetic and with each passing day they are being harassed in the state.

"It is very surprising that Kavitha speaks of the women reservation bill in the Parliament while her own father has not given a single ministry to a woman in the first term of his tenure. How is a woman being respected in this state? The woman governor is being humiliated and harassed by their (BRS) government and she (Kavitha) speaks of women's reservations" he said.

"Every day, one or two women are being harassed, physically assaulted, sexually assaulted and suicides are taking place in the BRS government. First, let her father and the government protect women in the state and then speak of the women reservation bill in the Parliament" he added.

Telangana BJP leader stated that the decision to protest outside Jantar Mantar on the women's reservation bill is just an election gimmick and there is nothing more to it.

"This is all just to woo the women voters who will never believe in the BRS party because the majority of the women have suffered, law and order have deteriorated and atrocities against women have increased in the BRS regime," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

