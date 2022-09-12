Kejriwal dines at auto driver's home in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Sep 12 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was in Gujarat on Monday to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, kept his promise made to an auto rickshaw driver of having dinner at his home in Ahmedabad.

During a meeting with auto drivers earlier in the day, Vikram Dantani had requested Kejriwal to have dinner at his place. Accordingly, Kejriwal, accompanied by Gujarat AAP leaders Isudan Ghadvi, Gopal Italia and Indranil Rajyaguru, went to Dantani's house to have dinner on Monday evening.

"In Ahmedabad, auto driver Vikrambhai Dantani lovingly took me home for dinner, introduced me to the whole family, and treated me with delicious food with great respect. Heartfelt thanks to Vikrambhai and all the auto driver brothers of Gujarat for this immense affection," Kejriwal tweeted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor