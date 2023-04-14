"Kejriwal is Natwarlal, Pinocchio of Indian Politics," says BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla

New Delhi [India], April 14 : BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday said that Arvind Kejriwal is the Pinocchio of Indian Politics and further mentioned that followers of Anna Hazare are now following RJD President Lalu Yadav.

While addressing the press conference, he said, "It is strange to see the political conversion and U-Turn of India's political Natwar lal and Pinnocio named Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal. This party was born from the womb of India Against Corruption (IAC) and now they have become Justification for Corruption (JFC). From being followers of Anna Hazare now they are followers of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Shehzad Poonawalla further mentioned that Arvind Kejriwal had earlier tweeted in 2011, 2013 and 2015 where he had labelled Lalu Prasad Yadav as corrupt and a symbol of dynastic politics.

"He used to make statements against Lalu Prasad Yadav now what has changed since then?" he asked.

"Now the family of Lalu Prasad family which is seeped in corruption is embraced by him. Democracy is an excuse for them all they care about is how to save their names from corruption," he added.

He further asked series of questions to Arvind Kejriwal on why he is supporting Lalu Yadav.

"If prior to 2014 Lalu family was corrupt even before convictions took place how are they suddenly not corrupt after several convictions? he asked.

"How are you giving a degree of brutal honesty to the Lalu family now? What is your relationship with their family? he further asked.

"Is this the same "degree of brutal honesty" you have given to Satyendra Jain and Msh Sisodia who are not getting relief for months from the courts? Who has been labelled as cheaters and architects of liquor scams by courts? he again asked.

He also mentioned that a strange situation has developed in Delhi where some parties which are not united on their own political grounds are talking about uniting the opposition.

"There was a strange situation that developed in Delhi. Someone whose party is not united- namely Rahul Gandhi- whose party is in Tukde Tukde from Rajasthan to Chhattisgarh, from Karnataka to Maharashtra - from Gehlot to Pilot, from DK to Siddharamiah is advocating and extolling about unity. Another gentleman who is fast losing all relevance in Bihar and has been relegated to third spot in Bihar- namely Nitish Kumar - together with Rahul are hankering for preservation, relevance and unity," he said.

He also said that Rahul Gandhi has no clue about the contributions of Veer Savarkar.

"Rahul Gandhi has no clue of the contributions of Veer Savarkar. On the one hand, the Maharashtra government of Shinde ji and Fadnavis ji is celebrating the contributions of his Savarkar ji on his Jayanti and on the other hand Rahul Gandhi continues to insult Sawarkar ji, despite the warnings of Uddhav Thackeray ji and Sharad Pawar ji. He has disregarded even the views of the late Indira Gandhi, Yashwantrao, Chavan ji, Narasimha Rao ji and many others on Veer Savarkar's contribution. But what is more surprising is that Uddhav Thackeray ji who used to be aggressive on this issue - his faction has been turned from the Tiger of Hindutava to the Bheegi Billi. As a Maharashtrian, I feel pained to see the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray being disregarded for vote bank by Uddhav Thackeray," he said.

He also said that the birth of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition was for the sake of power.

"MVA birth was not on issues of conviction, but for sake of power, on the platform of contradictions and conveniences, and hence these contradictions keep playing out, and this alliance was headed for complete collapse and confusion. Ajit Pawar is slamming Patole and vice versa. None of them can see eye to eye on any issues of national or state importance but they are together merely to oppose one party and ideology," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor