"Kejriwal loves power, position, corruption money": BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 16 : Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who arrived at the CBI office in the national capital on Sunday for questioning in connection with the liquor policy case, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the former "loves power, position and corruption money" and not the country.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Patra said, "Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference earlier today saying he loves India very much. I wish to tell him that he only loves his power, position and your corruption money. I would advise him not to abuse India," Patra said.

"If Arvind Kejriwal-ji thinks that he can engage in corruption, wearing gloves, in the hope that his actions won't be detected, he is mistaken. Just because one's fingerprints weren't found at the scene of the crime doesn't mean he did not commit the crime," Patra added.

"Kejriwal-ji, you engaged in corruption wearing Msh Sisodia's gloves. You have indulged in corruption in Delhi excise policy. Now, it's time for you to take your gloves off," the BJP leader said.

"The liquor policy was implemented at Arvind Kejriwal's house," Patra alleged further.

"While implementing the policy, Kejriwal had said Delhi would get a huge benefit out of it. However, in reality, the policy led to a loss of Rs 3,000 crores to the exchequer and they had to withdraw it later in the face of criticism," Patra said.

"CBI and ED are professional bodies. They work purely on hard facts, not on emotion," the BJP spokesperson said.

"The country should know who all were responsible for the massive corruption in the excise policy scam in Delhi," he said.

Further hitting out at the Delhi CM, he said, "This country had become a den of corruption during the Congress rule and today, Mallikarjun Kharge called you and extended Sonia Gandhi's support. Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have come together in a coalition of the corrupt."

"Today Kejriwal-ji said god is with him. But Kejriwal-ji, god is always with his Bhakt not with the corrupt (Bhrast)," he added.

In a major development in the Delhi excise policy case, the CBI summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the liquor policy case on Sunday.

Earlier in the day Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal released a video before going to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the excise policy case of the Union Territory government and said, "They (CBI) have called me today and I will definitely go. They are very powerful, they can send anyone to jail. If BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, then CBI will obviously follow their instructions."

Kejriwal was accomped by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Maan, Delhi Ministers and AAP MPs to the CBI office.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Msh Sisodia was arrested by ED and CBI in the ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy in Delhi.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26. Later on March 9, the ED arrested him, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.

