Kejriwal, Mann in Jaipur today

Jaipur, September 4 As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified preparations for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Delhi and Punjab Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will launch the guarantee card at a programme in Jaipur on Monday.

AAP state president Naveen Paliwal said: "Through the Town Hall programme, Arvind Kejriwal will give guarantees that are directly related to the people of Rajasthan. Issues related to the life of the common man like education, medicine, farmers, electricity, water, getting rid of corruption are the biggest needs of the public. Guarantees will be given on these only.

Paliwal further said that on the lines of Delhi and Punjab, the AAP convenor will now present his vision among the people of Rajasthan.

"Kejriwal will give such guarantees to the public which will play an important role in bringing a positive change in the lives of the people of Rajasthan. The guarantee card will be an election promise to the public. This will be like an election manifesto," he added.

The AAP had earlier issued guarantee cards in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

As the party's election preparations are in full swing, Kejriwal and Mann also did a road show in Jaipur.

The party has announced to contest elections on all 200 seats, with a special focus on Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh districts.

Meanwhile Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also distributed guarantee cards of 10 major government schemes by setting up inflation relief camps.

A campaign to distribute guarantee cards was run for two months.

Now in the next phase, the Gehlot government will distribute guarantee cards for free smartphones to 1 crore women.

