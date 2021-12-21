Kejriwal should take responsibility for deaths of children due to wrong medicine administered at Delhi Maholla clinic: Gambhir

Slamming the Delhi government over the death of three children due to the alleged administration of wrong medicines by a mohalla clinic, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should take responsibility for the incident while demanding his apology. Speaking to ANI, Gambhir said, " The Delhi chief minister should take responsibility for the incident. More than the chief minister, he seems to be the advertisement minister. He has the habit to put blame on either the central government or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. He calls himself the son of Delhi but is not taking responsibility for the loss of lives of three children."

"The Delhi government and the Delhi Drug control board are responsible for the incident. They should be aware of the fact that what kind of doctors they have appointed. Instead of taking responsibility, the chief minister might be on a visit to Punjab," added the BJP MP.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government sacked three doctors in connection with the incident. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Delhi Medical Council will conduct a thorough investigation over the matter.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that three doctors have been terminated in this case and DMC will investigate the matter.

According to a report by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 16 cases of dextromethorphan poisoning were reported at Kalawati Saran hospital, of which three children died at the hospital. The report mentioned that these children were prescribed the Dextromethorphan drug by the Delhi government-run Mohalla Clinics and the drug is strictly not recommended for paediatric age children.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor