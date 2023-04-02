Kejriwal slams PM Modi over demonetisation, questions his qualification

Guwahati, April 2 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications while criticising him for the 2016 demonetisation that had banned the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes from circulation.

Speaking at a rally here, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor said "had PM Modi been educated, he would not have called for demonetisation, and also wouldn't have brought the farm laws that were eventually repealed".

"Somebody fooled the Prime Minister by advising him that if demonetisation happens, corruption will be eliminated. Further, terrorism would also end. The Prime Minister would not have done the demonetisation if he was educated," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

The AAP leader claimed demonetisation has caused India go backtrack on its economy by at least 10 years.

"You had seen the long queues of people after demonetisation. People lost their jobs, and numerous business ventures had to shut down due to this mistake. Did corruption or terrorism end after demonetisation?" Kejriwal questioned.

"I have heard in many programmes... PM Modi himself said that he only went to schools," he said.

The AAP leader also took a swipe at PM Modi over the controversial farm laws.

"Somebody again be-fooled the Prime Minister on farm laws. After one year of continuous agitation and the deaths of more than 700 farmers, the Prime Minister rolled back the controversial laws. He took such a long time because he was fooled by wrong advice."

Kejriwal said that a person must have sufficient education to occupy the topmost post in the country.

He also criticised PM Modi for his promise to give drinking water to every household in Guwahati.

"I heard that 10 years ago, PM Modi promised that he would give every household in Guwahati pure drinking water if he came to power. He has not delivered on his promise. But if the people of Assam give AAP a chance, within 1 year, every household in Assam will get pure drinking water supply," Kejriwal said.



