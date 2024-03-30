Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty Resigns From BJD

Kendrapara MP and actor Anubhav Mohanty on Saturday resigned from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD).In a major blow to the ruling BJD ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, three of its leaders including Anubhav Mohanty left the party on Saturday. After Priyadarshi Mishra and Akash Das Nayak, Anubhav Mohanty declared his resignation from the BJD in a row. The actor-turned-political submitted his resignation to party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik without citing any particular reason.

While Anubhav is yet to declare his next course of action, speculations are rife that the actor-turned-politician might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Mohanty was earlier the star campaigner of BJD and used to tour several parts of the state. However, he was missing from the party events and affairs for a long time. This has led to speculation that Mohanty would soon part ways with the BJD.Earlier, Mohanty was seen at a Holi programme organised by Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab who recently joined the BJP. Sources said that Mohanty is in touch with senior BJP leaders and might join the saffron party.