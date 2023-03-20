Kerala Assembly faces adjournment due to protest by Opposition

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 20 : Amid heavy protest by the Congress-led Opposition, the Kerala Assembly was adjourned shortly after it began on Monday till 11 am.

The Kerala Speaker AN Shamsheer also cancelled the question hour due to the heavy protests.

Notably, the Business Advisory committee is to be held at 11 am.

Earlier on March 17 as well, the state assembly was adjourned after protests erupted by the Opposition leaders, and the Assembly was to resume today

A protest began after the Speaker refused to allow Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan to raise during Question Hour regarding the cases against UDF legislators for non-bailable offence in connection with the alleged attack on House marshals during a ruckus in front of the Speaker's office on Wednesday.

Speaker Shamsheer turned off the LoP Satheesan's microphone during the Question and Answer session in Assembly.

The opposition protested and trooped into the Well of the House forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for the day in the session that lasted for about nine minutes.

Congress leader VD Satheesan also alleged that Kerala Assembly Speaker is "denying" them from speaking in the house.

Earlier on March 15, the Opposition leaders in Kerala staged a protest on Wednesday in front of Speaker A N Shamseer's office inside the Assembly complex alleging that he was protecting their rights in the House.

