Kerala CPI-M spares lady legislator from disciplinary action

Thiruvananthapuram, April 23 In a surprise move, the CPI-M on Saturday spared its two-time legislator U. Prathibha from any disciplinary action.

Prathibha, who represents the Kayamkulam Assembly constituency in Alappuzha district, has been at loggerheads with a section of her party members led by former party legislator C.K. Sadasivan for some time now.

What upset the party top brass is her repeated utterances on social media, which caused embarrassment to the party.

Though her adversaries raked up the issue at the Alappuzha district committee meeting attended by the state CPI-M secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, following Prathibha's statement that she has realised her mistake and will be careful henceforth, she was let off without any disciplinary action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor