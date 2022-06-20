Kerala CPI-M's damage control exercise in Payyannur fails

Thiruvananthapuram, June 20 Amid several issues that the ruling party and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have been facing for some time, the CPI-M suffered a rude jolt in its strongest base in Kannur district's Payyannur on Monday when a damage control exercise initiated by top leader P.Jayarajan failed.

Payyannur area secretary of the party, C.V. Kunhikrishnan, was last week removed from the post.

Kunhikrishnan had given a detailed complaint to the party district committee over allegations of misappropriation of funds that were collected for the construction of the party building.

He had also alleged misappropriation of election funds and swindling of funds collected for party leader Dhanraj, who had passed away.

The allegation was against CPI-M Kannur district secretariat member, T.I. Madhusoodanan. who is also the Payyannur MLA.

The party took action against the MLA Madhusoodanan, but Kunhikrishnan was also removed from the post, triggering a massive protest. Payyannur is one of the strongest bastions of the CPI-M and social media has also been flooded with comments and trolls supporting Kunhikrishnan.

Soon after the party's decision to remove him, Kunhikrishnan announced that he was quitting public life.

A majority of the party workers in the area are backing Kunhikrishnan because he is known for his honesty and integrity. Sensing trouble, the top brass deputed P.Jayarajan, a heavyweight CPI-M leader in Kannur, who too has a huge following, to tackle the situation.

But on Monday, Jayarajan and Kunhikrishnan met and in 10 minutes the meeting was over with Kunikrishnan informing the media that his decision stands, leaving both Jayarajan and the CPI-M red faced.

Kannur is a stronghold of the CPI-M in Kerala and the party has the maximum number of members, sympathisers and followers in this district.

This is also the home district of Vijayan, party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, State Minister for Local Self Government M.V. Govindan, E.P. Jayarajan, the present LDF convenor and a number of others holding top posts in the party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor