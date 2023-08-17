Kerala CPI(M) Minister Rajeeve denies carrying Rs 2.35 cr in car

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 17 Kerala Industries Minister and top CPI(M) leader P. Rajeeve on Thursday denied the allegations which claimed that it was he who carried Rs 2.35 crore in a car from Kochi to the state party headquarters here two decades ago.

Rajeeve told the media that the statement that has come "has no sum or substance and it is just a figment of imagination and an utterance that has no evidence".

