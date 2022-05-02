Kerala declares holiday for Eid-Ul-Fitr on Tuesday also

Thiruvananthapuram, May 2 The Kerala government on Monday declared Tuesday also a state government holiday on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

On Sunday, the Muslim clerics announced that as the moon was not sighted, Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday in the state.

Following this, Monday and now Tuesday has turned out to be public holidays in the state.

All University examinations slated for Tuesday will now be held on a later date.

With the Covid pandemic also receding, Eidgahs have come up for the first time since 2019 and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has already announced he will be taking part in the morning prayer session, in the state capital city.

Muslims in Kerala account for 26 per cent of the 3.30 crore state population and is the second in the list after the Hindu population (54 per cent), while the Christian community accounts for 18 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor