Kerala Guv 'cannot stop' swearing-in of minister: Legal experts

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is on a collision course with the Left Front government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will not be able to stop the swearing-in of Saji Cherian back as a minister in the Kerala cabinet.

Cherian had resigned from the Vijayan-led cabinet in July 2022 after allegations cropped up about the minister speaking against the Constitution in a public function.

The Governor who is in New Delhi had told media persons the other day that he would take the legal advice from his team and then only will proceed regarding the swearing-in of Saji Cherian. However, sources in Raj Bhavan told that the Governor has received legal advice that he would not be able to stop the swearing-in ceremony of Cherian as in a democracy it was the prerogative of the Chief Minister to choose his cabinet.

The legal experts have informed the Governor that he can only seek explanations and clarifications from the Chief Minister but cannot prevent the minister from swearing in.

Cherian is set to return to the cabinet after six months in political wilderness. He has got a clean chit against the allegations following an investigation by the Kerala Police.

