Kerala HC asks solar scam accused why she needs Swapna Suresh's confession statement

Thiruvananthapuram, July 25 The Kerala High Court on Monday came down heavily on solar scam accused Saritha Nair over her petition seeking a copy of the confession statement of Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case.

Her petition for the same submitted before a local court in Kochi was dismissed, after which she approached the high court.

When the high court bench asked what right she had to seek Suresh's confession statement, her counsel replied that Nair believed her name was mentioned in it and hence she sought a coopy.

Incidentally, ever since Suresh submitted a confession statement before a magistrate in June, she herself has revealed bits and pieces of information mentioned in it, including allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife and their daughter of indulging in malpractices.

While those 'close' to Vijayan have been trying to get hold of a copy of the explosive confession statement of Suresh, they have not yet succeeded in their attempt.

Nair is accused of having duped several influential people to the tune of RS 70 lakh by offering to make them business partners or by offering to install solar power units for them, and receiving advance payments for the same.

