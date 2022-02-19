Kerala schools gearing up to welcome students back

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 With schools in Kerala all set to receive students in full strengths starting Monday, State Education Minister V.Sivankutty on Saturday inaugurated the state-level cleaning programme at a state-run school, here.

Even though schools had opened last November after the pandemic struck in March 2020, it was with half or less than half the strength, with students taking turns to attend classes.

Sivankutty took part in the cleaning process of a classroom along with other officials and a good number of people from various political parties.

He had earlier given a call to people to engage in cleaning of schools in their locality.

Saturday and Sunday have been earmarked for it.

Monday would be the first day since the third week of March 2020 that schools will see all its students present.

Meanwhile, along with the opening of the schools, the noon meal scheme programme is also return to return in some schools.

Never before in Kerala has educational institutions remained closed for almost two years.

"We are just waiting to return to our classrooms. Initially, we enjoyed the online classes, but after sometime it became boring as there is no life in such mode of teaching. Everything happens in the classrooms and schools and we have lost two precious years by remaining home. Hope we will not have to face such a thing again," said a Class 7 student in the state capital.

