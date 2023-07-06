Kerala to be tough on govt employees failing to submit list of assets

Thiruvananthapuram, July 6 The Kerala government has decided to take strict action against government employees who, despite reminders, have failed to submit their list of assets for the year 2022.

According to a government directive, all employees were asked to upload their assets on the Spark software latest by January 15 this year, but many have not done it which has upset the authorities.

Spark software is an IT solution of the Kerala government through which the salaries are distributed and all employees have been asked to upload their asset list through this.

An employee who fails to comply with the government order can have to face actions like their transfer requests not being looked into and their promotion impacted as the rules clearly spell out.

In the state there are about half a million government employees.

