Kharge appoints party MP Deepak Baji as new Chhattisgarh chief

New Delhi, July 12 Days after Congress held a meeting here to discuss the poll preparedness in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday appointed MP Deepak Baji as the state unit chief.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal, in a statement, said: "Congress President has approved the appointment of Deepak Baij, MP as President of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect."

He also said that the party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing state President Mohan Markam, MLA.

The Congress had held a detailed strategy meeting over Chhattisgarh in the national capital last week. The meeting, chaired by Kharge, was also attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh state incharge Kumari Selja, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, TS SinghDeo and several other leaders.

After the meeting, Kharge had appointed SinghDeo as the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, ahead of the crucial Assembly elections. Baghel and SinghDeo had been at loggerheads for the last two years. The Congress has made changes in the organisational positions in several states ahead of the assembly elections. The party is expected to carry out more reshuffling in the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

