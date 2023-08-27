Kiev denounces EU countries' plans to extend Ukrainian grain import ban

Kiev, Aug 27 Ukraine has denounced the plans of five EU countries to extend Ukrainian grain import ban, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

Those countries, including Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary, have sought to extend the import ban on Ukrainian grain, so as to protect their own agricultural sector, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We consider it completely unacceptable to continue trade restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine, after the ban of the European Commission expires on September 15," the Ministry added on Saturday.

It also called on the EU and those countries involved to find a balanced decision on the issue.

In May, the European Commission imposed a ban on grain exports from Ukraine to the five European countries.

