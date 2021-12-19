Kim Jong-un's sister believed to have been promoted

Seoul, Dec 19 Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister, is believed to have been promoted to a higher official position, according to a state media report.

In Saturday's report on a memorial event for late former leader Kim Jong-il held the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) listed Kim Yo-jong alongside members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party as having attended the ceremony.

Kim Yo-jong was listed between eight sitting members of the Political Bureau and other alternate members, suggesting she may have been named a member or an alternate member of the organ, Yonhap news Agency quoted KCNA as saying.

In the airing of the memorial ceremony by the North's state TV on Friday, Kim Yo-jong was also seen standing next to Kim Yong-chol and two other Political Bureau members.

Kim Yo-jong is currently a member of the State Affairs Commission and vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party.

She had previously served as alternate member of the powerful political bureau but was demoted at a party congress in January.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor