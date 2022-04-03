Kim Jong-un's sister warns S.Korea of 'serious threat'

Seoul, April 3 Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, slammed the South Korean defence chief for his remarks of "pre-emptive strike" capabilities and warned that the Seoul may face a "serious threat" for being "senseless", Pyongyang's state media reported on Sunday.

In a rare press conference on Saturday, Kim Yo-jong called South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook a "senseless and scum-like guy" for mentioning a pre-emptive strike at a "nuclear weapons state", reports Yonhap News Agency.

"South Korea may face a serious threat owing to the reckless remarks made by its Defence Minister," Kim Yo-jong was quoted as saying by Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Last week, Suh publicly stressed that his troops have the capabilities to "accurately and swiftly" strike the origin of North Korea's missile firing as well as command and support facilities in the case of clear signs of a launch toward the South.

At the conference, Kim Yo-jong described her message as a "warning upon authorization," suggesting that it was endorsed by her brother.

She added that Pyongyang will "reconsider a lot of things concerning South Korea."

The strongly worded statement against South Korea came as it is preparing for a power transition.

Outgoing President Moon Jae-in, who has sought hard to improve Seoul-Pyongyang ties, is ending his five-year term next month, with the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol elected as his successor.

Yoon has hinted at a tougher stance toward the North.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor