'Kisan Putra' Dhankhar was a successful professional before entering public life

New Delhi, July 16 The NDA candidate for the post of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar the current West Bengal Governor, has been in public life for more than three decades.

Born in an agrarian household at a remote village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Dhankhar worked tirelessly to become a successful professional before entering public life.

Referring to his agrarian background, while announcing Dhankhar's name as NDA candidate for the post of Vice President, BJP chief JP Nadda called him 'Kisan Putra' (farmer's son). He has been in public life for more than three decades and Dhankhar's life story reflects the spirit of new India overcoming innumerable social and economic hurdles and achieving one's goals.

Dhankhar completed his schooling from Sainik School, Chittorgarh. After finishing his graduation in Physics, he pursued LLB from the University of Rajasthan.

Despite being a first generation professional, he became one of the leading lawyers in Rajasthan.

Dhankhar has practiced in both Rajasthan High Court and Supreme Court.

He was the youngest president of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association.

He entered the public life after getting elected as the Member of Parliament from Jhunjhunu in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections.

Subsequently, he also served as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990.

In 1993, he was elected to the Rajasthan assembly from the Kishangarh constituency in Ajmer district.

In July 2019, he was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal, where he has worked hard and made a mark as a People's Governor, highlighting issues of public welfare.

