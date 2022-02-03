Kremlin concerned over Washington's 'unpredictable' sanctions policy

Moscow, Feb 3 Moscow was strongly concerned about the "unpredictability" of Washington's behavior with regard to sanctions while working to minimize the consequences of potential risks, the Kremlin has said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that Moscow's concerns were justified by "Washington's unpredictable sanctions behavior," which continues in the international arena, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local media reports.

"There are plans aimed at hedging risks and minimizing the consequences of such unpredictable actions," Peskov said when asked if Russia was preparing for a possible ban on transactions in US dollars.

Peskov said that Moscow once again urges Washington to abandon its provocative actions, which have escalated tensions on the European continent.

