K'taka: 2 cops suspended for torturing men for garlanding BJP leader's poster with chappals

Dakshina Kannada, (Karnataka) May 18 Reeling under the drubbing in assembly elections, the BJP in Karnataka is going through a difficult phase.

Following the incident of police atrocity on Hindu activists for putting a chappal garland to the poster of state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, two cops were suspended and an FIR was lodged against three including a Deputy Superintendent of Police on Thursday.

Srinath Reddy, SI and Harshith, a police constable attached to Puttur Rural police station have been suspended in connection with the case.

The police have filed FIR against Puttur DySP and three cops of Puttur Rural police station in connection with the case. Dakshina Kannada SP Vikram Amte visited the police station and investigation into the case is being carried out by Bantwal DySP.

SP Vikram Amte has told media that a direction has been given to initiate action against Puttur DySP in this connection.

Following the assembly election results, BJP was pushed to third position in Puttur assembly constituency.

The banner having portraits of BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel and former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda was garlanded with chappals on May 13. The banner put up near Puttur bus stop claimed condolences for both the leaders.

Puttur Municipality President Madhu Manohar and others had lodged a complaint with the police. The police had taken nine accused into custody and they were allegedly subjected to third degree treatment. It was alleged that they were tortured in the presence of Puttur Rural DySP.

Arun Kumar Puttila, the rebel candidate, who contested as an independent after being denied ticket by BJP and secured second position in elections had got the accused released. Later, all the accused turned out to be Hindu activists who had worked for BJP. There was public outrage against Kateel and Sadananda Gowda.

