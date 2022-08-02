K'taka CM, Home Minister should take responsibility for serial killings, says Cong

Dharwad, Aug 2 Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who is facing an all-out attack from the ruling BJP over the withdrawal of cases against the PFI and SDPI activists and the serial killings, hit back on Tuesday charging that the intelligence wing in the state has totally collapsed. "This indicates the total failure of the Chief Minister," he said.

Chief Minister Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra must take responsibility for the three killings that took place in the last 12 days in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. Masood, Praveen Kumar Nettare and Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet were hacked to death by miscreants and the killings have taken a communal turn and resulted in a political slugfest between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Siddaramaiah said that members of the Sangh Parivar have staged a protest against the ruling BJP. The protests were staged to highlight the failure of the ruling party. If the BJP fails to provide security to Sangh Parivar activists, how can it protect others, Siddaramaiah asked.

He claimed that the SDPI and the PFI are being groomed by the state and central governments led by the BJP. "If there is evidence against PFI and SDPI they must be banned," he said.

"We are happy that CM Bommai is going to slain BJP activist Praveen's residence and announce compensation. He should have also visited Masood and Fazil's families. There should be no discrimination in providing compensation, CM should see everyone as equal," he stated.

Siddaramaiah underlined that people are waiting for elections and it is almost certain that they will bring the Congress to power. He said that his birthday celebrations will strengthen his party.

