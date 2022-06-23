K'taka CM orders probe as newly-laid road caves in a day after PM's visit

Bengaluru, June 23 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the BBMP Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the caving in of a road, which was repaired for Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bengaluru on Monday.

The state government, which has been facing flak over the shoddy state of roads in Bengaluru, has been left red-faced over the incident.

The road near the B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) was re-laid just a couple of days before Modi's visit to inaugurate the BASE campus.

Bommai, who reached the national capital on Thursday, has instructed the BBMP Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the shoddy work and take appropriate action against those responsible for it.

As part of the Rs 23 crore road repair works, the Jnanabharathi Main Road was asphalted at a cost of Rs 6 crore and Modi had travelled on this stretch on Monday. However, after a spell of overnight rain, this stretch of road caved in.

According to a preliminary inquiry, the road caved in due to leakage of a water pipe.

