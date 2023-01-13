K'taka Cong gears up for Priyanka's B'luru convention

Bengaluru, Jan 13 Karnataka Congress is gearing up for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's mega convention of women on January 16 here.

The grand old party wants to counter the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state.

As Assembly elections are nearing, the ruling BJP is planning repeated visits of PM Modi, Amit Shah and also is roping in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to appeal to the public in the coming days.

The Congress leaders say they are confident of winning the polls this time. Even though the state unit has taken up various activities and leaders conducting rallies, the absence of charismatic national leaders was felt.

The party, however, wants to begin with a mega rally of Priyanka Gandhi. The leaders are looking forward to the rally and hoping that it will make an impact and rejuvenate the Congress party workers at the grassroots level and leaders.

The programme is titled 'Naa Nayaki' (I am the leader). The party is planning to rope in one lakh women for the rally from across the state.

KPCC Women's Wing President Puspa Amarnath stated that the participation of Priyanka Gandhi would boost the prospectus of the party in the state and they are looking forward to the event.

The party is also contemplating releasing a separate manifesto for women. The party has been conducting a series of meetings and also over virtual platforms to make the event successful.

