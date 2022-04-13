K'taka contractor suicide case: Investigation according to law, no interference: CM Bommai

Dakshina Kannada, April 13 Investigation into contractor and BJP leader Santosh Patil suicide case would be conducted in accordance with the law and there would be absolutely no interference, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

Speaking to media in Mangaluru, Bommai said the opposition leaders are trying to find faults in the case. The investigation will bring out the truth as to who has played what role and what is the background. The truth will come out. The party top brass is aware of the issue.

The FIR has been registered in the Santosh Patil suicide case. Details have been obtained. "I will speak to minister K.S. Eshwarappa over the phone and also talk to him personally," Bommai said.

When the Chief Minister's attention was drawn to Eshwarappa's statement that he is ready to resign if the CM instructs, Bommai said: "I do not know what he has said. Things will be clear if I speak to him directly. We will decide after discussing a few issues."

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has refused to comment on the issue of resignation of Minister Eshwarappa. "I have spoken about it with CM Bommai. He has assured that he will get the investigation done and action initiated based on the report by the police."

