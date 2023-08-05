K’taka Govt launches Griha Jyothi free power scheme

Kalaburagi, (Karnataka) Aug 5 Karnataka government on Saturday launched the Griha Jyothi free power scheme, one of the five prominent guarantee schemes promised during elections, in Kalaburagi city.

Government has said that about 2.14 crore households will get benefited from the Griha Jyothi scheme. Around 1.41 crore have already registered for the scheme. The scheme was implemented on July 1.

After launching the free power scheme of providing free electricity up to 200 units for every household in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenged the BJP to implement the free schemes in BJP-ruled states.

Addressing a huge convention in Kalaburagi, CM Siddaramaiah said that people talk much about the Gujarat model.

“We don’t need the Gujarat model. We have begun the Karnataka model. There should be no doubt about implementation of all five guarantee schemes. The opposition is spreading rumors. The PM had stated that if guarantee schemes are implemented, the state will be bankrupt.

“The PM Modi has made this country bankrupt. Karnataka is in strong position even after fulfilling promises. When BJP came to power, they looted resources, caused inflation and aggravated unemployment. They did gross injustice to the poor, backwards, minorities,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the central government, which is anti-poor, first promised rice for Anna Bhagya scheme and later refused supply of rice.

“Mahatma Gandhi has stated that poverty is the most heinous form of cruelty. There is inequality, poverty and prosperity in the country,” he said.

He said that PM Modi is looting the money of people through inflation.

“BJP senior leader L.K. Advani maintained that implementation of 371 J status to Kalyan Karnataka region was impossible. But, Congress implemented it and proved him wrong,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress has launched the Shakthi scheme enabling women to travel freely in state owned buses all over the state.

He said that the applications have been invited for the Griha Laxmi scheme under which Rs 2,000 allowance will be given for all woman heads of BPL families.

“Applications are also received for the Yuva Nidhi scheme, under which graduates and diploma holders would be given Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 allowance for two years. The government has also launched the Anna Bhagya scheme,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also announced that the Griha Laxmi scheme will be launched from August 24.

“The 1.28 families (woman heads) of the state will get Rs 2,000 allowance under this scheme,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar addressing the gathering said that the PM Modi has said that the state will go to bankruptcy if we implement free schemes.

“I want to ask PM Modi. Mr. Prime Minister, you have waived off lakhs of crores of loans of industrialists, won’t it cause bankruptcy?” Shivakumar questioned.

He said that the citizens of this country are watching the implementation of these guarantee schemes.

“Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin and West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee have said that the pressure is mounting on them for launching free schemes in their states,” Shivakumar said.

“Has the BJP government delivered such a scheme? Except for former CM B.S. Yediyurappa gave a bicycle and a saree, BJP had given nothing to the poor,” he said.

