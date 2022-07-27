K'taka murder: BJP central leadership assures 'strictest action'

New Delhi, July 27 The BJP's central leadership has promised "strictest action" to pacify the workers who are agitated over the killing of BJYM leader Praveen Kumar Nettaru in Karnataka.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka is facing the anger of its own cadre over the killing of Nettaru.

According to sources, anger among cadres ahead of next year's assembly polls, protests by BJP youth wing workers and leaders are turning out to be a concern for the party leadership, as the BJP is trying to retain power for another term.

Nettaru, 31, a member of the BJP Yuva Morcha and a resident of Sulia was hacked to death on Tuesday night.

Two unknown bike-borne miscreants had attacked him with swords and fled the scene.

Sensing the anger, some BJP MLAs, and officer bearers of party's youth wing are reportedly threatening to resign if justice is not delivered at the earliest.

The protesters laid siege to the vehicle of BJP's Karnataka chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and did not allow him to step down.

BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said that the state government is working on to ensure strictest possible action to ensure justice.

"It was an unfortunate incident. Investigation is going on and strictest action will be taken. Our government has acted in previous similar incidents in the past and will also act in this incident," Singh said.

When asked about the threats of resignation, Singh said that the BJP government is investigating the incident and will take strict action so there question of anyone's resignation.

Hitting out the main opposition party Congress, Singh said: "Congress is issueless and leaderless party and Siddaramaiah has no right to speak as during his tenure, 32 Hindus were murdered."

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mining and Coal, Pralhad Joshi claimed that initial reports are suggesting the role of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India behind the murder.

"During his tenure as Chief Minister in the Congress-led government, Siddaramaiah had withdrawn cases against the SDPI workers, thus encouraging their activities," Joshi said.

