K'taka: Oppn mounts pressure on Cong over delivering promised schemes

Bengaluru, May 25 The opposition parties in Karnataka are mounting pressure on the newly-elected Congress government to deliver on the free schemes promised by it before the elections.

BJP MP Pratap Simha on Thursday called upon the people not to pay their electricity bills if they use below 200 units per month. One of Congress' major poll promises was giving 200 units of free power.

"You only pay for additional usage. If any condition is set for this scheme, we will launch an agitation," he said.

Simha added that all women heads of the family should be given Rs 2,000 and all women should be allowed to travel free of cost in state transport buses which were both part of Congress' poll promises.

Simha also claimed that people did not vote for the Congress, rather they have voted for the guarantee schemes.

"We have been defeated, but not destroyed. Fulfil the promises you (Congress) made. The promises made in Rajasthan have not been fulfilled till date," he said.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy too vented his ire on Congress leaders for 'lying' to the people in order to come to power in Karnataka.

