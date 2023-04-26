K'taka polls: Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath, Sitharaman to campaign for BJP today

Bengaluru, April 26 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman will campaign for the BJP candidates in Karnataka on Wednesday.

The leaders will arrive in various places of North and South Karnataka to campaign for the May 10 Assembly polls.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive in Mysuru from Lucknow and participate in roadshows and campaigning in Mandya. He will reach North Karnataka's Vijayapura district by noon and visit Basaveshwara temple before taking up campaigning in Basavana Bagewadi.

Yogi will arrive in Indi town and address a public rally before returning to Lucknow. He will touch down in both Vokkaliga and Lingayat heartlands.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will take up campaigning in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts. Besides, he will also participate in public rallies in Kagawada, Bailhongal and Bagalkot districts.

Kalaburagi will have Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman campaigning for her party's candidates. She will hold a press conference at BJP's office and participate in an interaction programme.

Sitharaman will also take part in an interaction programme at Aland. Later, in the evening she will take up door-to-door campaigning in Kalaburgi city.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take part in a public rally in Hukkeri of Belagavi district. He will also address public rallies in Gokak and Ramdurg.

