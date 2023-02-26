K'taka voters mature, won't bother about Oppn criticising me: Bommai

Bengaluru, Feb 26 Undeterred by the barrage of allegations of corruption and governance-deficit being levelled by the Opposition parties in the run up to Assembly elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the people of the state are mature and intelligent, adding they will not care for any criticism.

Speaking to reporters in Bagalkot district, Bommai expressed confidence that the ruling BJP would return to power in the state. Claiming that the era of development has started in the state, he said the incumbent government is striving hard for development in all the key sectors like irrigation, agriculture, industry, and social development.

He accused the opposition parties of resorting to allegations and criticisms as they are unable to digest the development brought about by the BJP in Karnataka.

"We go before the people with the achievements of our government and are confident of respecting our work. They will vote for the BJP with a message to do more work," the Chief Minister said.

Bommai predicted that the opposition Congress will not come back to power in Assembly polls expected in around two months.

Commenting on the alleged race between Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah and Karnataka unit Congress president D.K. Shivakumar for the CM's post, Bommai said it is an internal matter of the Congress "but the people of Karnataka have dumped leaders of that party after examining them by giving power".

"The people have not forgotten what happened during their regime. The Congress leaders might have forgotten, but not the voters. The people know well how much importance must be given to them. So, there is no question of the Congress party coming back to power in the state," he said.

Bommai pointed out that whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have come to Karnataka, they have inaugurated development works worth thousands of crores.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Shivamogga to open the airport. He came recently to distribute the Hakku patra for Lambanis, to inaugurate the helicopter manufacturing unit and Jal Jeevan Mission.

Both Modi and Shah have come for the inauguration of one or the other development work in the state.

