KTR sends legal notice to BJP leader over allegations

Hyderabad, May 13 Tealangana's Industries and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday served legal notice to state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar over his "baseless allegations" against him.

The minister has asked Sanjay to tender an unconditional apology within 48 hours, failing which he will be constrained to file defamation suit against him.

A day after warning legal action against Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament, Rama Rao sent him the legal notice through his lawyer.

The lawyer has asked the BJP leader to tender an unconditional apology to his client within 48 hours. The legal notice says that if Sanjay fails to apologise within the given time, he will be liable for legal action and will have to pay the damages for defamation.

"BS Kumar, if you don't stop this ludicrous, baseless & irresponsible allegations, I'll be constrained to take legal action," KTR had tweeted on Thursday responding to Sanjay's allegation that due to the minister's negligence, 27 students of intermediate committed suicide.

KTR demanded the BJP leader to either prove his allegation or publicly apologise.

"If you have an iota of evidence to prove what you allege, please put it in public domain or else apologise publicly for this BS rhetoric," wrote KTR.

During his ongoing 'Praja sangrama yatra' Sanjay had made the allegation while referring to the suicides of intermediate students in 2019 allegedly due to the bungling in evaluation of answer sheets and publication of results.

