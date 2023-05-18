Kumaraswamy predicts 'new political developments in 2-3 months'

Bengaluru, May 18 Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday predicted that the southern state will witness new political developments in 2-3 months.

Speaking at a function in Channapatna, Kumaraswamy said "the loot by the BJP government will continue now also".

"There is no need to panic over the present development (Congress winning majority). In 2-3 months, there will be new political developments," he stated.

"There is no need for the party workers to lose their heart. A defeat like this is not new to the party. There is the blessing of God along with the honest workers. Many are feeling concerned with the results," he said.

"Party workers need to be strong and the party will be strengthened in the coming days. The programmes promised by the new government are not easy to implement. They require Rs 70,000 to 80,000 crore, and from where are they going to bring this money? From where will they bring money for other development activities?" questioned Kumaraswamy.

He further said that the JD-S candidates in Vijayapura, Raichur and in many places should have won.

