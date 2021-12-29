Kuwait forms new govt

Kuwait City, Dec 29 Kuwait has formed a new government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the state media reported.

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received the Prime Minister, approved the new cabinet formation handed by him, and wished him the best in serving the people of Kuwait, Xinhua news agency quoted the state media report as saying.

The Emir hoped that the executive and legislative powers would cooperate for the sake of Kuwait's development and welfare, the report said.

On November 8, the government submitted its resignation, which was accepted by the Emir on November 14.

On November 23, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued an order on behalf of the emir to appoint Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister and assign him to form a government.

Kuwait experiences frequent cabinet reshuffles.

