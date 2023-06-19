Lalan Singh slams PM for not taking up Manipur issue in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Patna, June 19 A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 102nd edition of his 'Mann ki Baat', JD(U) national president Lalan Singh on Monday condemned him for not including the Manipur crisis in his radio programme.

While sharing a video of a local news channel, Singh questioned Modi's silence on the burning issues of the country. The 2024 general elections are not far, and the people of the country will give him a befitting reply.

