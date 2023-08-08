Lalu Prasad slams Narayan Rane over 'threatening remark' in Parliament

Patna, Aug 8 RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed the behaviour of Union Minister Narayan Rane in the Parliament on Tuesday when he asked the opposition leaders to sit on their seats.

"Cultureless, dignity-less leaders and ministers of Bhadkau Janata Party (BJP) are acting like goons and using Sadak Chap language and abusive words in the Parliament against the opposition leaders," Yadav said.

"They are sensing defeat in Lok Sabha poll 2024 and hence have left democratic dignity, tradition, culture and healthy dialogue. They are extremely scared of the defeat in 2024 and have become freaked out," he added.

Earlier in the day, Rane asked the opposition leaders to sit on their seats with his behaviour looked unparliamentary with the sense of threatening fellow lawmakers of the opposition parties.

