Lalu reachs Patna, will soon announce Rajya Sabha candidates

Patna, May 26 RJD national President Lalu Prasad Yadav arrived in Patna on Wednesday evening and was received by a large number of party supporters at the airport.

Lalu Prasad, along with his eldest daughter Misa Bharti, arrived at Patna airport at 7 pm, and went to his wife Rabri Devi's official residence at 10 Circular Road.

He also met party leaders including his son Tej Pratap Yadav, Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav, Abdul Bari Siddiqui and other leaders at the residence.

Following his arrival, he will announce the names of two Rajya Sabha candidates of his party. Sources have said that the name of Misa Bharti is already confirmed, but has not been announced officially, and Lalu Prasad will finalise the name of another candidate any time from now on.

Earlier, there was a speculation that the RJD may send Baba Siddiqui or ace Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal to the upper house of Parliament. However, the latter has already filed the nomination from Lucknow as an Samajwadi party-backed independent candidate. Now, there is a buzz that a candidate from Rajya Sabha will be selected from Bihar.

Besides the selection of Rajya Sabha candidates, all eyes are on the moves of Lalu Prasad Yadav in the current political situation of Bihar. At present, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's closeness with the RJD chief's younger son Tejashwi Yadav has been increasing appeared in the last one month especially during the month of Ramzan. The situation is as such that neither from the JD-U nor from the RJD side, are giving statements against each other.

The RJD over the past, criticised various policies of the Nitish Kumar government several times. Tejashwi Yadav in particular pointed out ill-implementation of liquor prohibition law, corruption, frequent crime incidents in Bihar etc. Now, the tone of leaders of both the parties have gone down.

Ruling ally BJP, on the other hand, raised these points. On Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Vijay Sinha said that 80 per cent of the Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal programme in Bihar failed. He also slammed Nitish Kumar government for crime graph rising in Bihar.

