Landslips again shut Chandigarh-Shimla highway

Shimla, Aug 8 The Chandigarh-Shimla national highway 5 between Parwanoo and Solan in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday reopened for light traffic after near a week of closure.

However, within 10 minutes it was again shut with new massive landslips, officials said.

Authorities have deployed men and machinery to make the highway motorable.

The newly-laid four-lane road destroyed in landslide near Chakki ka Mod.

Experts blame unscientific road construction for the frequent landsides on the highway at several points between Parwanoo and Solan towns.

A 40-metre-long road was completely washed away near Chakki ka Mod in Solan district.

The police directed the commuters to use alternative roads like Parwanoo-Jangeshu-Kala Amb-Nahan-Kumarhatti or Baddi-Nalagarh-Ramshehar-Kunihar to travel towards Shimla from Chandigarh.

