Landslips again shut Chandigarh-Shimla highway
By IANS | Published: August 8, 2023 08:00 PM 2023-08-08T20:00:52+5:30 2023-08-08T20:05:02+5:30
Shimla, Aug 8 The Chandigarh-Shimla national highway 5 between Parwanoo and Solan in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday reopened for light traffic after near a week of closure.
However, within 10 minutes it was again shut with new massive landslips, officials said.
Authorities have deployed men and machinery to make the highway motorable.
The newly-laid four-lane road destroyed in landslide near Chakki ka Mod.
Experts blame unscientific road construction for the frequent landsides on the highway at several points between Parwanoo and Solan towns.
A 40-metre-long road was completely washed away near Chakki ka Mod in Solan district.
The police directed the commuters to use alternative roads like Parwanoo-Jangeshu-Kala Amb-Nahan-Kumarhatti or Baddi-Nalagarh-Ramshehar-Kunihar to travel towards Shimla from Chandigarh.
