Law & order crumbling in Punjab, says Cong after Moosewala's murder

New Delhi, May 29 The Congress on Sunday expressed shock over the murder of popular Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala in broad daylight, alleging that the law and order situation is crumbling in Punjab.

In less than 24 hours after his security cover was curtailed by the Punjab government, Moosewala, who enjoyed a huge fan base, was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight. He was 29. He had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls in Punjab earlier this year on a Congress ticket.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Ever since AAP came to power in Punjab, law and order has seen a downward trend with broad-daylight murders, violent clashes in Patiala, RPG attack at Punjab Police intel HQs, Sidhu Moosewala's killing...Law and order is crumbling like a pack of cards in the AAP regime. Bhagwant Mann must respond."

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted: "I'm shocked beyond belief and expression. We have lost a promising star in the @INCIndia, Sidhu Mooseewla. He was showered with bullets in Mansa just 2 days after @BhagwantMann govt withdrew his security. @AAPPunjab govt has lost moral authority. It must be DISMISSED."

Party spokesman Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "Deeply shocked at the broad daylight murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Punjab and Punjabis across the world have lost a talented artiste with mass connect, who could feel people's pulse. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans across the world."

Expressing grief, former Congress President Rahul Gandgi tweeted, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artiste Sidhu Moosewala. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor