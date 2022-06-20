Leaders of Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan discuss regional, int'l issues

Cairo, June 20 Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has held a meeting with visiting Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Jordanian King Abdullah II in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on cooperation in various fields as well as regional and international issues.

The three leaders discussed "mutual coordination towards various issues of common concern in addition to the latest developments on the regional and international arenas and the challenges facing the region," said the Egyptian presidency in a statement on Sunday.

They stressed it is important to bolster the "brotherly and strategic" relationship between the three countries to higher levels to achieve common goals and interests, Xinhua news agency reported.

They also welcomed the upcoming summit to be hosted by Saudi Arabia in July, comprising leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and the US, said the statement.

