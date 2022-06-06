Lebanese President warns Israel against oil drilling in disputed areas

Beirut, June 6 Lebanese President Michel Aoun has warned that any drilling activities by Israel in the territorial disputed area with Lebanon "constitute a provocation and a hostile act".

In a statement released by Lebanon's Presidency on Sunday, Aoun said that Lebanon has already sent a letter to the UN Security Council, warning that any drilling activities by Israel in disputed areas may pose threat to international peace and security, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aoun added that talks to demarcate maritime borders between the two countries had not been completed yet.

Aoun's remarks came after an Energean Power ship entered the Karish oil field, a disputed area between Lebanon and Israel, to start oil and gas exploration.

Israel had initially claimed the Karish North field as its own property, but later Lebanon expanded its claim in territorial waters, which would include at least part of the oil field.

This has resulted in the halting of indirect negotiations for the demarcation of the maritime borders between the two countries.

