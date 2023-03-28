Legal dragnet catches on Atiq Ahmed, gets rigorous life term first time in 43 years despite 100 cases against him

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), March 28 : Atiq Ahmed, who was never punished in any case in the last 43 years, despite a hundred cases being registered against him, was finally given life imprisonment on Tuesday, in what could serve as an example for the whole country.

The Uttar Pradesh government in a release stated, "What could not be done in 43 years in Uttar Pradesh has finally been done during the government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Awarded rigorous life imprisonment by the MP-MLA court in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case".

"The Mafia don Atiq Ahmed, who had never been punished in any case despite having been accused in hundred cases, would now have to spend the rest of his life behind bars," the release added.

An MP-MLA court in Prayagraj on Tuesday sentenced mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed to rigorous life imprisonment in the Umesh Pal abduction case.

The Court pronounced life sentences to Atiq Ahmed, Dinesh Pasi and Khan Saulat Hf in the case and has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of the three.

However, the seven other accused in the case, including Ashraf, the brother of Atiq Ahmed have been acquitted.

It is noteworthy that a total of 11 persons including Atiq were made accused in the 17-year-old case, out of which one accused has already died.

Notably, Atiq has been involved in several serious cases, including murder, kidnapping, rioting, extortion, loot, dacoity and illegal land grabbing.

The release added that the Yogi government has shown the mafia its "right place", and the punishment is an 'example' for the whole country.

"During Samajwadi Party's rule, the same Atiq Ahmed roamed around freely, giving the impression to the common man that the road of law ended even before the entry gate to his dwelling. Things had reached such a position that mafia and gangsters had a respectable community in the state," the release stated.

The release added, "The people of the country and the state have also seen that when there is better co-ordination between the prosecution and the police and it is coupled with effective lobbying in the court, no matter how big a criminal is, he cannot escape the legal dragnet".

The case pertains to the kidnapping of Umesh Pal, a witness to the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

Umesh Pal was abducted 17 years ago on February 28, 2006, by Atiq and his henchmen allegedly to change his testimony. Pal was tortured and forced to give affidavits to change their testimonies.

After getting free from them, Umesh Pal reached the police and got a case registered against the gangster and his henchmen in this regard.

The court, on Tuesday, sentenced Atiq and other two accused to rigorous life imprisonment under Section-364A/34, Section-120B, 147, 323/149, 341, 342, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 7 of Criminal Amendment Act (CLA).

Atiq Ahmed was brought by Uttar Pradesh police from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj's Naini jail on Monday after an over 24-hour long drive from Gujarat.

After the verdict, Shanti Devi, mother of Umesh Pal said, "He (Atiq Ahmed) was sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping my son but he should be given a death sentence for killing my son. I have faith in UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the judicial system".

Jaya Devi, the widow of Umesh Pal said, "We are satisfied with the judgement as of now. Atiq Ahmed should be given a death sentence for killing my husband. We want justice and I request UP CM Yogi Adityanath to help us. If he and his brother will survive, it will be a problem for us and the society".

The government further stated in the release, "There was a time in SP government when cases against this mafia were withdrawn. SP leaders were accused of sharing stage with Atiq on public forums, who also used to contest elections on their party's symbol. Atiq had become an example of the nexus between politicians and the mafia".

"It is the result of CM Yogi's zero tolerance policy towards crimes and criminals that the impregnable fort of the mafia, once considered above law, has crumbled today, making the mafia and its supporters agitated and nervous," the release added.

