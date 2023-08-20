Let high-command take action against me for being vocal against TMC, says Bengal Congress leader

Kolkata, Aug 20 Congress leader in West Bengal and Calcutta High Court counsel Kaustav Bagchi on Sunday challenged his party high command to take disciplinary action against him for being vocal against ruling Trinamool Congress.

“According to some media reports, the Congress high-command may take disciplinary action against me for constantly opposing Trinamool Congress, which is a part of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance. I want to say it clearly that I do not care.

“Trinamool Congress for us is and will continue to be political forces of thieves and murderers of democracy. Congress workers in West Bengal will never tolerate any kind of understanding with Trinamool Congress,” Bagchi said in a video message that he had posted on this social media wall.

He said that he has noticed that lately a section of the state Congress leaders are taking a soft stand towards Trinamool Congress.

“Grassroots level Congress workers will never accept any kind of understanding with Trinamool Congress. And I agree with these workers. My commitment is towards my party and grassroots level workers and not towards any leader,” he said.

Last week Bagchi had also ridiculed state Congress president and veteran party Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury without naming him for the latter’s comments “if India is like a river, West Bengal is like a pond”.

“So in the current situation, we are compelled to give more emphasis on the river rather than the pond,” he had said.

Bagchi said that he does not understand the concepts of river and pond and all he understands is that the state Congress cannot continue to be treated as a guinea pig in the interest of New Delhi.

Earlier too Bagchi had been vocal a number of times against Congress’s national leader and high profile leaders like P Chidambaram and Abhishek Manu Singhvi for holding briefs on behalf of West Bengal government as well as top Trinamool Congress at Supreme Court of India and the Calcutta High Court.

