LG chairs meeting to review G-20 preparedness

New Delhi, Aug 5 Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K Saxena on Saturday reviewed the progress of different works related to civic infrastructure and the preparedness for the forthcoming G-20 Summit in the capital.

LG Saxena had chaired the last meeting on July 31.

Today’s meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Chairman (NDMC), VC (DDA), MD (DMRC), Pr. Secretary (PWD), Pr. Secretary (E&F), Pr. Secretary (I&FC), Commissioner (MCD) and senior officials of other stakeholder agencies,” the LG said.

“While other works related to the event had been going on as per schedule, major outstanding works included non-disposal of C&D Waste all across the city and the condition of pavements and footpaths on the 61 roads associated with the forthcoming Summit,” the LG said.

Saxena undertook 25 visits to different stretches of roads and locations to personally oversee the progress of works.

He also laid special thrust on disposal of C&D Waste, removal of encroachments, repair of footpaths and horticultural upgradation, and landscaping.

“Similarly, there have been a mark off swing in the horticultural/plantation efforts on part of the DDA, NDMC and MCD and Metro have been relentlessly ensuring cleanliness of its stations and removal of posters and graffiti from its pillars.

“Apart from this, impressive wall art have been put in place by agencies on flyovers, poles and pillars, etc. in their jurisdiction,” the LG office said.

It said that PWD & MCD were told to put in place a contingency plan to deal with cases of waterlogging in case there is heavy rain in the city. Tractor-mounted heavy duty pumps, suction machines and spray jets, etc. have been asked to be put on standby to address any emergent situation.

The agencies like PWD, MCD, DDA and NDMC have been instructed to carry out regular monitoring of the stretches from where encroachments, C&D Waste have been removed and to prevent recurrence of encroachment on such stretches.

As a deterrent, the agencies have been directed to impose hefty penalty on the violators.

The issue of revamp around some hotels like Radisson Blue-Mahipalpur, Surya Hotel-New Friends Colony, Eros Hotel-Nehru Place, Hotel Lalit and Hyatt Regency, were also flagged in the meeting and specific instructions were issued to deck up the surroundings of these hotels in a mission mode.

The LG office said that thirty mobile teams of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will be constantly on the roads till the conclusion of the G-20 events and any violation detected by these teams will be prosecuted on the spot.

“District Monitoring Committees comprise a Senior IAS officer, designated as coordinator and respective DMs, DCPs, DCs (MCD)/Secretary NDMC and Chief Engineer (DDA). These Committees were meant to do a gap analysis of shortcomings in their jurisdiction and was empowered to get these gaps addressed with the help of concerned department/agency like PWD, Delhi Metro, E&F, I&FC, DJB, DIAL and DISCOMS,” the LG office said.

