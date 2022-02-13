Libyan govt denies resignation of ministers

Tripoli, Feb 13 The Libyan government has denied reports that some ministers have resigned, confirming that it is working as normal.

"The Government of National Unity faces a series of misleading and fake news, including some fake documents on social media about the resignations of some ministers," Xinhua news agency quoted government spokesman Mohammad Hamuda as saying in a statement.

"All of the ministers continue working as normal and are present in their respective offices," the spokesman added.

Over the past two days, reports circulated on social media about the resignations of some ministers in the government, including Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush.

The House of Representatives (parliament) on February 10 unanimously voted for Fathi Bashagha, the former interior minister, as Libya's new prime minister, replacing Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah.

After the vote, Bashagha said that he is "confident" that Dbeibah's government will hand over power and adhere to the democratic path.

However, Dbeibah confirmed that his government will remain in office until elections are held, and he will hand over office only to an elected government.

The Libyan Parliament withdrew confidence from Dbeibah's government in September last year and kept it as a caretaker government.

The Government of National Unity was appointed by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in February last year, ending years of political division in the North African country.

General elections in Libya had been scheduled for December 24 last year, but were postponed indefinitely over technical and legal issues, according to the High National Elections Commission.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor