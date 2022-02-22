Libyan PM plans to hold elections in June

Tripoli, Feb 22 Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah has announced a plan to hold the general elections in June.

"The plan to return the trust of the people will put an end to all the existing (political) bodies, mainly the Government of National Unity," Dbeibah said in a televised speech.

"I will hand over (office) through elections and will not accept handing it over to chaos. Elections are the only solution," he said.

The House of Representatives recently voted to appoint Fathi Bashagha, former Interior Minister, as the new Prime Minister, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dbeibah said he will remain in office until an elected government is established.

General elections in Libya had been scheduled for December 24 last year but were postponed indefinitely due to technical and legal issues, according to the country's elections commission.

