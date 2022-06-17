Local body elections to Puducherry UT to be announced soon

Puducherry, June 17 The local body elections to Union Territory of Puducherry will soon be announced as the State Election Commission (SEC) has published its final electoral rolls on its website, www.sec.py.gov.in.

The SEC will hold elections to elect 1,149 representatives five municipal chairmen, 116 municipal councillors, 108 commune panchayat council members, 108 village panchayat presidents and 812 village panchayat ward members.

According to the final electoral list published by the SEC, there are 10.1 lakh voters 4.75 lakh men and 5.35 lakh women voters in the Union Territory of Puducherry. Clearly, the women have outnumbered men in the electoral list in all the four regions, Puduhcerry, Karaikkal, Yanam and Mahe.

Polls to the local bodies in the Union Territory have not been held after the term of the 2006 elected representatives ended in 2011.

Puducherry region has two municipalities and five commune panchayats while Karaikkal, Mahe and Yanam have one municipality each.

The SEC has published the final electoral rolls after incorporating the updates made by the Election Commission on its rolls published in January 5.

The SEC had displayed the electoral rolls in the offices and sub-offices of the electoral registration officers throughout the UT from January 1 to January 7, 2022.

The SEC received claims, objections, deletions, corrections and transportations with the qualifying date as January 1, and the EROs processed and disposed off all the queries from the voters before the final list was published.

