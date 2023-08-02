Lok Sabha adjourned for day without transacting any business

New Delhi, Aug 2 Lok Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday for the day without transacting any business.

It was adjourned within four minutes after it assembled at 2 p.m, a surprise move, considering the fact that the Delhi services bill was scheduled to be taken for consideration and passage.

The Opposition MPs led by Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had planned to bring a statutory resolution against the legislation.

BJP had even issued a whip to all its members to be present in the House on Wednesday.

Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, urged Opposition members not to come into the Well of the House, even as they began their protests over the Manipur situation, soon after the resumption.

Even treasury benches could be seen shouting.

However within minutes, he adjourned the House for the day, without allowing even any papers to be laid.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who was supposed to pilot the Delhi services bill, was not present in the House when it was adjourned.

